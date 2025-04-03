Reports from the Monza paddock

Maranello 03 April 2025

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza welcomed over 70 entrants for the opening round of the thirty-third season of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe – the Prancing Horse’s one-make series. Across four days, the paddock buzzed with new faces at the renovated Brianza circuit. Alongside them were returning contenders and numerous guests, including Tifosi, enthusiasts and members of Ferrari Clubs.

Change of class. Same Challenge, new class for many of last year’s leading competitors. Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) appears to have adapted seamlessly to the new challenge. After clinching the 2024 Trofeo Pirelli 488 title in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, he emerged as a leading contender in the Coppa Shell. Now at the wheel of the new 296 Challenge, the Brianza-born driver secured two pole positions and one victory on the home circuit, only missing out on a second podium after a penalty dropped him to eighth place.

In the same class, Christian Kinch (Formula Racing), also arriving from the Trofeo Pirelli 488, enjoyed a winning debut. Meanwhile, Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing), previously competing in the Coppa Shell Am category, faced a more difficult transition – finishing eighth and fourteenth in the opening rounds.

Qwin Wietlisbach (Emil Frey Racing), reigning Finali Mondiali champion in the Pirelli 488 Trofeo class, was among several new faces in the Trofeo Pirelli field.

In the Am category, 2024 Coppa Shell champion Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) finished fourth in Race-1 and further back in the second outing.

From school to the test benches. Arriving on the track only on Friday after a week of studies, Vincenzo Scarpetta impressed with his composure and pace across the two Trofeo Pirelli races. At the wheel of the Ferrari 296 Challenge number 90 for the newly founded Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team, led by Gianmarco Marzialetti, the young Neapolitan driver secured two third-place finishes – immediately establishing himself as one to watch this season, following in the footsteps of past champions.

“Excellent”. Christian Kinch’s Ferrari Challenge debut came in 2007 – 18 years ago. Since then, the Swede has contested many races and experienced various emotions – but Sunday’s win at Monza was a special joy. He was clearly pleased after stepping onto the podium and recalled that Monza had also been the scene of his first-ever championship podium in 2014. At the time, Kinch was at the wheel of a 458 Challenge Evo for Baron Service, finishing third behind winner Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) with a best lap of 1’55”415. It was a different era, especially when compared to the performance of his current 296 Challenge number 128, with which he recorded a best lap of 1’46”346.

Faster in the Temple. When Monza’s resurfaced asphalt was unveiled at the end of August 2024, it gave the circuit a fresh new look. That said, the performance gains of the Maranello-brand cars were once again evident, with the 296 Challenge continuing to showcase its full potential at every circuit – edging ever closer to GT-level performance. The lap times said it all: the fastest driver of the weekend was Felix Hirsiger (Ineco Reparto Corse RAM), who set a best lap of 1’44”425 in Race-2, having already claimed pole position in 1’43”758. For comparison, the Ferrari Challenge last visited Monza in spring 2021, when Michelle Gatting took victory with a best lap of 1’50”394, while Luka Nurmi secured pole with 1’48”644 at the wheel of the the 488 Challenge Evo.

Looking further back, at the 2018 Finali Mondiali, Nicklas Nielsen – winner of last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans – claimed victory at the Temple of Speed at the wheel of the 488 Challenge with a best time of 1’50”005. That same year, Bjorn Grossmann, who returned to Monza for this season’s championship, took pole position with 1’48”894.