Reports from the Misano paddock

For the second round of the season, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe headed to the Romagna Riviera, hosted by the Misano World Circuit, two years after the series last visited the track dedicated to Marco Simoncelli. Two days of racing allowed the more than 50 drivers in attendance to put their ambitions to the test at the steering wheel of the 296 Challenge cars, in a night race and in varying weather conditions – sunshine on Saturday, rain and humidity on Sunday.

Non ti potrò scordar… Romagna mia. (“I’ll never forget you… my Romagna.”) Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) could certainly be singing the lyrics of the unofficial Romagna anthem at Misano after coming away with a rich haul of two wins and two fastest laps. Despite losing out on a double pole position to Luigi Coluccio (Rossocorsa), the young Swiss driver made the most of the starts in both sessions, proving comfortable under the floodlights of the evening race and on the wet asphalt of the second challenge. After drawing a blank in both races at Monza, Hirsiger climbed to second in extremely tight overall standings, currently led by the consistent Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing), who has yet to finish lower than fourth so far this season.

The Romagna night. The Misano World Circuit has hosted the Ferrari Challenge on several occasions over its 33-year history – most recently just two years ago. But thanks to Saturday’s night race, everyone’s memories were cast back to the 2018 edition. Rekindling the recollections were not only the circuit’s artificial lights but also the presence on the track of Björn Grossmann (B.I. Corse – Octane126) and, in the role of Race Advisor, Nicklas Nielsen, both protagonists of the event seven years ago.

Now an official driver at the wheel of the number 50 Ferrari 499P that won the 2024 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Dane had, on that occasion, taken pole position, fastest lap, and the win at the wheel of the number 9 488 Challenge for Formula Racing, results that would help earn him the European title at the end of the year. Grossmann came third in the night-time race but made amends in the following day’s event – run without the artificial lights – by taking victory in front of the Danish champion. This year, however, the German, returning for his 15th season in the Prancing Horse’s single-marque series, had a weekend to forget, leaving empty-handed.

Super fast. With a 1’37”729 marker, Nicklas Nielsen was the fastest in the 2018 Misano weekend at the steering wheel of the 488 Challenge, as mentioned. Two years ago in Romagna, with the 488 Challenge Evo – the eighth car in the Ferrari Challenge lineage – the Misano circuit hosted one of the first head-to-head battles between that season’s main rivals, Thomas Fleming and Eliseo Donno, now competing in Competizioni GT at the wheel of the Prancing Horse’s 296 GT3. The young Salento-born driver, although second in Race-1 behind the Briton and adrift of the pace in Race-2, proved the fastest in both outings, clocking a best time of 1’35”394 in the first.

With his 296 Challenge, Felix Hirsiger took lap times even lower, setting the fastest lap in Race-1 with a time of 1’33”912.

A question of feeling. The drivers were quick to highlight and thank their coaches for their hard work, a technical, as well as mental, training regime that leads to constant improvement in driving lines and handling critical moments, such as race starts or restarts after a Safety Car – a continuous effort that often paves the way to podium finishes. Among those back on the podium at Misano was Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing), who dedicated his second win of the season to his friend and coach Stefano Gai. Achieving it for the first time in 2025 – and for the third time in a little over two years in the Ferrari Challenge – was Andreas König (Emil Frey Racing), who this year has 2024 Trofeo Pirelli European champion Giacomo Altoè by his side. After a double zero at Monza, König secured a win and a second place in Romagna, along with a pole position, climbing to fourth in the overall standings and joining the battle for the title.