Reports from the Brno paddock

Maranello 13 June 2025

The weekend of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe in the Czech Republic was marked by long periods of heavy rain and temperatures hovering around 15 °C. However, the challenging weather did nothing to diminish the spectacle of the fourth round of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series. If anything, it added to the adrenaline and put both team strategy and driver skill to the test.

Brno returns. The Maranello manufacturer’s championship returned to the historic Moravian circuit for the first time in four years, having last visited in 2021, during the COVID-19 era. It feels like a lifetime ago, not just for the world at large but also for the Czech “Automotodrom” itself, which had largely faded from the international motorsport spotlight in the intervening years. A few months ago, its return to the major motorsports calendar was announced, thanks to new ownership. After the Ferrari Challenge, Brno looks ahead to MotoGP, doing so with a series of upgrades underway at the circuit as part of a redevelopment project that began with the laying of new asphalt. This factor, combined with the rain, demanded extra attention from all involved.

In the few dry sessions over the weekend, especially during testing and free practice, the 296 Challenge cars consistently lapped at around the 1’56” mark. By comparison, that’s around seven seconds faster than the 488 Challenge cars managed at Brno in 2021.

Wet-weather comeback. After a challenging Saturday, when a time penalty for a collision cost him a shot at victory and left him third at the flag, Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili) made a strong comeback in Race-2. The wet track and the rain didn’t faze the Italian. Indeed, the conditions highlighted his skill. With an impressive comeback and a decisive overtake just a few laps from the finish, he ended Felix Hirsiger’s (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) five-race winning streak. The 18-year-old from Campania thus climbed to third in the overall standings, firmly establishing himself as a serious contender for the 2025 title.

Home hero. A large and festive crowd of Czech fans gathered at the Brno circuit, particularly those cheering for Scuderia Praha Racing and Hendrik Viol, a leading contender in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. The home driver, who conquered a podium in Race-1 – eventually taking it after a close battle with Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport) – went one better in Race-2, emerging victorious from an intense and prolonged tussle with Zanasi and Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa), sitting third in the standings. Only eight points separate the first two, Viol and Zanasi.

Tight contest in Coppa Shell. The second half of the season is shaping up to be even more thrilling and unpredictable in the Coppa Shell, which at Brno saw a second win of the season for rookie N.M. (Rossocorsa) and victory for the experienced Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), the 6th different driver to take a top-step finish in just eight races. That balance is reflected in the standings, with the top four drivers separated by just 10 points and the top seven by only 19. The consistent Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) leads the way, having bounced back from a difficult start at Monza to deliver a string of front-running finishes. The Italian leads a tightly packed group that includes fellow consistency specialist driver John Dhillon (Charles Hurst), rising star N.M., and his teammate Zois Skrimpias. Following a strong start in the two Italian rounds, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) slipped to fourth in the standings, having missed both Hockenheim and Brno. He stands ahead of Kirchmayr and the ever-consistent Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing).