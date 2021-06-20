Repeat performances by Schirò and Sartingen

Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) repeated their Race-1 performances in qualifying for the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell. Both drivers will set off from the front of the grid in Race-2 of round four of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in Valencia. In the Am, Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) took pole position.
Trofeo Pirelli. Once again, Niccolò Schirò was the fastest driver in qualifying. The Italian had a tough fight on his hands, securing pole in 1:35.130 following a thrilling scrap between all the drivers, with the top five separated by just over three-tenths of a second. It was a real battle against the clock that saw Schirò emerge victorious again after setting the best time in Saturday's qualifying session. Championship leader Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) was just 37 thousandths behind, managing to oust John Wartique (FML - D2P) from the front row. Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) came fourth and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) fifth. Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) was sixth but lagged well behind his rivals.
The Am class was no less spectacular, with pole position going to Saturday's Race-1 winner Christian Brunsborg, who once again overcame home driver Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team). Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) was third, just two-thousandths of a second ahead of an aggressive Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes). Fifth place went to Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art).
Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell, Axel Sartingen also repeated his pole position, securing the front row in 1:36.259. The German driver constantly improved his time, lap after lap. Behind him, a struggle broke out for second place, which, after much toing and froing, went to Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), ahead of the American James Weiland (Rossocorsa). Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) notched up the fourth-fastest time. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) took sixth, snatching the position from "Alex Fox" (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) in the final minutes when the session resumed after a red flag to remove a car stuck in a dangerous spot.
Ingvar Mattsson came out on top in the Am Series, overcoming a large group of drivers who animated the entire 30-minute session. Mattson's stablemate, Joakim Olander, recorded the second-fastest time. Third place went to Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), winner of Saturday's Race-1 at Valencia. Then came Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile), Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) and Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car).
Programme. Race-2 in the Trofeo Pirelli will set off this afternoon at 2.30pm, while the Coppa Shell race will get underway at 3.45pm.