Renmans and Fontana start with a victory at Monza

Monza 29 March 2025

On the first day of racing for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe – which launched its 33rd edition at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza – Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) claimed first place in the Coppa Shell. “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich) took victory in Coppa Shell Am, while Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) secured top honours in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera served as Race Advisor at the renovated Brianza circuit for the season’s opening round.

Trofeo Pirelli. Belgian driver Gilles Renmans – on his debut in the Prancing Horse’s one-make series – clinched victory at the end of a tightly contested 30-minute race. After an unfortunate early retirement for poleman Luigi Coluccio (Rossocorsa), the experienced Björn Grossmann (B.I. Corse – Octane 126) – returning to the series after several years – took the lead but was impeded at the end by a technical problem, thus ceding first place to Renmans just before the chequered flag. Third place went to another newcomer – young Italian Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team). Renmans also earned the bonus point for the fastest lap, clocking a time of 1’44”631.

Andrew Morrow finished fourth overall, claiming victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am just 0.360 seconds ahead of Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa), who also set the fastest time in his class. Italian driver Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport) took third place.