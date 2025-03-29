Renmans and Fontana start with a victory at Monza
Monza 29 March 2025
On the first day of racing for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe – which launched its 33rd edition at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza – Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) claimed first place in the Coppa Shell. “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich) took victory in Coppa Shell Am, while Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) secured top honours in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera served as Race Advisor at the renovated Brianza circuit for the season’s opening round.
Trofeo Pirelli. Belgian driver Gilles Renmans – on his debut in the Prancing Horse’s one-make series – clinched victory at the end of a tightly contested 30-minute race. After an unfortunate early retirement for poleman Luigi Coluccio (Rossocorsa), the experienced Björn Grossmann (B.I. Corse – Octane 126) – returning to the series after several years – took the lead but was impeded at the end by a technical problem, thus ceding first place to Renmans just before the chequered flag. Third place went to another newcomer – young Italian Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team). Renmans also earned the bonus point for the fastest lap, clocking a time of 1’44”631.
Andrew Morrow finished fourth overall, claiming victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am just 0.360 seconds ahead of Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa), who also set the fastest time in his class. Italian driver Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport) took third place.
Coppa Shell. The season’s first class victory went to reigning Trofeo Pirelli 488 champion Fabrizio Fontana on his debut with the 296 Challenge. After securing pole position, the Italian Formula Racing driver never relinquished the lead, gradually extending his advantage to the chequered flag. The contest for the remaining podium places remained open until the final lap.
Rey Acosta (The Collection) delivered a steady performance to take second place, while third went to Coppa Shell Am - Finali Mondiali champion Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) following a time penalty issued to Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) for exceeding track limits. The Canadian also posted the fastest lap of the race, setting a time of 1’45”630.
Victory in Coppa Shell Am went to the day’s poleman “Boris Gideon”, who held off a challenge from Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing), second, and Shintaru Akatsu (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), third. Guy Fawe (Scuderia FMA) recorded the fastest lap in class, finishing fifth behind Norikazu Shibata (Cornes Osaka). The race was briefly red-flagged following a collision at the start involving four drivers, who were taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks.
Programme. The second day of racing for the 296 Challenge at the Monza circuit is tomorrow – Sunday, 30th March. After the morning’s qualifying sessions, the green flag will wave for Coppa Shell Am at 2 p.m., followed by the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 3:20 p.m. and Coppa Shell at 4:30 p.m. The races will be streamed live on Ferrari’s official YouTube channel and at races.ferrari.com.