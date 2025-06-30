Race 2 Wreaths Awarded to Ferrari Challenge Winners at Indianapolis

Indianapolis 30 June 2025

While Ferrari Challenge North America beat the incoming storms over Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the drivers did not tone down the action on track to close out the fourth of six weekends in 2025.

Hear from the winners who wore the famous Indianapolis wreath after Race 2, while Ferrari Challenge shifts its focus to Watkins Glen International on July 23 – 27.

Revisit all Ferrari Challenge action throughout the season with replays on the Ferrari YouTube channel.