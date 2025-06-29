Race-2 winners’ comments at Valencia
Valencia 29 June 2025
Day two of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at Valencia brought scorching summer heat, with track temperatures at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo rising above 60°c. The heat tested the 296 Challenge drivers physically – and victory was their well-earned reward. After the podium celebrations, the winners shared their thoughts on the race.
Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) secured another victory In the Trofeo Pirelli, capping off a perfect weekend that puts him top of the overall standings: “I’m delighted,” he said. “It was a great round for us. I felt I could do well, and that’s exactly how it went. Now I have to stay focused for the rest of the season because Felix Hirsiger is a tough opponent and won’t let up.”
Jasin Ferati, Trofeo Pirelli winner
A double win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am for Michael Verhagen: “An amazing weekend for us, with double pole, double win, and two fastest laps. The car was perfect, and the team was extraordinary. Thank you all.”
Michael Verhagen, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner
Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) was full of joy after “a truly perfect weekend. I’m very happy and proud of my team. Everything went well. I don’t think I could have hoped for more from this round at Valencia.”
Manuela Gostner, Coppa Shell winner
Championship leader Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) made up for Saturday’s runner-up spot with a decisive start that saw him take the lead and hold it to the chequered flag: “It was a tough, long race in scorching heat, but in the end, it went well. I was also able to manage the gap a bit, so overall, I’d say it was an excellent weekend.”
Sven Schömer, Coppa Shell Am winner