Race-2 winners’ comments at Valencia

Valencia 29 June 2025

Day two of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at Valencia brought scorching summer heat, with track temperatures at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo rising above 60°c. The heat tested the 296 Challenge drivers physically – and victory was their well-earned reward. After the podium celebrations, the winners shared their thoughts on the race.

Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) secured another victory In the Trofeo Pirelli, capping off a perfect weekend that puts him top of the overall standings: “I’m delighted,” he said. “It was a great round for us. I felt I could do well, and that’s exactly how it went. Now I have to stay focused for the rest of the season because Felix Hirsiger is a tough opponent and won’t let up.”