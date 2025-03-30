Race-2 winners’ comments at Monza
Monza 30 March 2025
The second day of racing at Monza delivered intense action. Several results were only confirmed after the chequered flag due to penalties issued by the stewards for improper conduct. The satisfaction was immense for those who climbed the podium at the Temple of Speed. We caught up with the winners shortly after the races.
Dylan Medler (The Collection) celebrated his victory following a time penalty for Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing): “It’s incredible to be here at Monza and win in the Ferrari Challenge Europe. I’ve dreamt of this since I made it onto the podium last year. The goal was to win this year, so we’re really thrilled. See you at Misano.”
Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) won the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a tough race. In the end, we had a bit of luck, but the car was incredible, and we’re ready for Misano.”
Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) pulled off a remarkable win in Coppa Shell, returning to the Monza podium 11 years after his last appearance: “Mamma mia,” exclaimed the astonished Swedish driver in Italian. “The Temple of Speed! It’s an honour and a real joy to win at Monza. Amazing. Monza has always been the fastest race on the calendar. Now, in a fortnight, we go to Misano. Misano is basically the opposite – very technical, really tight corners, but also very fast with a great pace.”
“Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich) completed a perfect weekend in Coppa Shell Am with back-to-back victories and has already set his sights on Misano.