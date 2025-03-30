Race-2 winners’ comments at Monza

Monza 30 March 2025

The second day of racing at Monza delivered intense action. Several results were only confirmed after the chequered flag due to penalties issued by the stewards for improper conduct. The satisfaction was immense for those who climbed the podium at the Temple of Speed. We caught up with the winners shortly after the races.

Dylan Medler (The Collection) celebrated his victory following a time penalty for Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing): “It’s incredible to be here at Monza and win in the Ferrari Challenge Europe. I’ve dreamt of this since I made it onto the podium last year. The goal was to win this year, so we’re really thrilled. See you at Misano.”

Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) won the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a tough race. In the end, we had a bit of luck, but the car was incredible, and we’re ready for Misano.”