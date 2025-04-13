Race-2 winners’ comments at Misano

Misano 13 April 2025

Changeable weather and a damp track characterised the second day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Misano World Circuit. Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who again climbed the top step of the Trofeo Pirelli podium, said he was “very happy and proud to leave Misano with two victories. A special thanks to the entire team, and greetings to everyone supporting me from home.”

Felix Hirsiger, Trofeo Pirelli winner:

Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport) also enjoyed a double win: “I’m delighted – two pole positions and two wins is incredible. I had a bit of trouble on the restart after the Safety Car, but I managed to stay in the lead, and I’m pleased with the weekend.”
Marco Zanasi, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner: 

Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) claimed his first Coppa Shell victory: “Fantastic – Misano is one of my favourite tracks. It was a great race, with exciting contests. I’m really happy with the win.”

 Zois Skrimpias, Coppa Shell winner:

Andreas König (Emil Frey Racing) won a Coppa Shell Am race that started behind the Safety Car due to rain. Speaking after the podium, he shared his joy. He thanked, among others, his coach Giacomo Altoè, for his psychological support, which helped him remain calm and focused, both mentally and technically, throughout the race.

Andreas König, Coppa Shell Am winner: 

Related News