Race-2 winners’ comments at Misano

Misano 13 April 2025

Changeable weather and a damp track characterised the second day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Misano World Circuit. Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who again climbed the top step of the Trofeo Pirelli podium, said he was “very happy and proud to leave Misano with two victories. A special thanks to the entire team, and greetings to everyone supporting me from home.”

Felix Hirsiger, Trofeo Pirelli winner: