Race-2 winners’ comments at Misano
Misano 13 April 2025
Changeable weather and a damp track characterised the second day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Misano World Circuit. Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who again climbed the top step of the Trofeo Pirelli podium, said he was “very happy and proud to leave Misano with two victories. A special thanks to the entire team, and greetings to everyone supporting me from home.”
Felix Hirsiger, Trofeo Pirelli winner:
Marco Zanasi (Motor Service – Pinetti Motorsport) also enjoyed a double win: “I’m delighted – two pole positions and two wins is incredible. I had a bit of trouble on the restart after the Safety Car, but I managed to stay in the lead, and I’m pleased with the weekend.”
Marco Zanasi, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner:
Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) claimed his first Coppa Shell victory: “Fantastic – Misano is one of my favourite tracks. It was a great race, with exciting contests. I’m really happy with the win.”
Zois Skrimpias, Coppa Shell winner:
