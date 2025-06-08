Race-2 winners’ comments at Brno
Brno 08 June 2025
The drivers faced a challenging Sunday on track in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe as adverse weather conditions impacted proceedings. Race-2 at Brno, in the Czech Republic, took place in the wet. Here are the words of the key players gathered beneath the podium. Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli.
Vincenzo Scarpetta, Trofeo Pirelli winner
In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, home driver Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) triumphed before a large crowd of supporters. “It was a great contest in tricky conditions. I'm delighted to have won on my home track in front of my family and friends."
Hendrik Viol, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner
In the Coppa Shell, victory went to Austrian Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), who described it as: “A truly exciting race, though made difficult by the wet track conditions. Today, I took pole position, won the race, and set the fastest lap. I’m delighted with how the weekend went.”
Ernst Kirchmayr, Coppa Shell winner
In the Coppa Shell Am, Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) emerged victorious. “After yesterday’s mistake that cost me the win, I managed to lead the race from qualifying today and take the victory. I'm thrilled – also for all my supporters."
Jan Sandmann, Coppa Shell Am winner