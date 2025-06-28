Race-1 winners’ comments at Valencia
Valencia 28 June 2025
It was a scorching day at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, with drivers also having to contend with the challenges of extreme air and track temperatures. We heard the comments from the exhausted yet satisfied winners after the opening day of racing in Round 5 of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe.
Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) claimed victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, marking his first win in the Prancing Horse one-make series. He acknowledged: “It was a tough race for everyone because of the heat, but I believe the training I’ve done truly made a difference. I hope to be even faster tomorrow, and I’ll battle all the way for the championship.”
In the AM class, Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) secured his second victory of the season: “I’m delighted with the win and with picking up some important championship points. The team gave me a perfect car. I managed the tyres well and was able to go fast.”
Victory in the Coppa Shell went to Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), as the Italian driver aimed to extend her lead in the overall standings: “I’m pleased to have won here,” she said. “Valencia is a track I really enjoy, and I’m always able to go very fast here. Thanks go to the team for the outstanding job. I’m very proud to be leading the overall standings.”
Finally, in the Coppa Shell Am, after an exciting duel at the front, victory went to Austria’s Andreas König (Emil Frey Racing), who expressed both his satisfaction and exhaustion after what he called “probably the hottest race I’ve ever faced. The car and the tyres performed excellently. I, on the other hand, was completely exhausted by the end. Huge credit to the entire team, starting with my coach, Giacomo Altoè. It’s a great feeling.”
