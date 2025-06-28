Race-1 winners’ comments at Valencia

Valencia 28 June 2025

It was a scorching day at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, with drivers also having to contend with the challenges of extreme air and track temperatures. We heard the comments from the exhausted yet satisfied winners after the opening day of racing in Round 5 of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe.

Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) claimed victory in the Trofeo Pirelli, marking his first win in the Prancing Horse one-make series. He acknowledged: “It was a tough race for everyone because of the heat, but I believe the training I’ve done truly made a difference. I hope to be even faster tomorrow, and I’ll battle all the way for the championship.”