Maranello 29 March 2025

The first day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe 2025 has ended. Here are the reactions from the drivers following their victories at the revamped Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The Trofeo Pirelli saw Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) claim victory on his championship debut. The Belgian expressed his joy after crossing the line in first place: "We were a bit lucky at the end, but I'm delighted with the victory – it rewards all our work."