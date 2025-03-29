Race-1 winners’ comments at Monza
Maranello 29 March 2025
The first day of racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe 2025 has ended. Here are the reactions from the drivers following their victories at the revamped Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
The Trofeo Pirelli saw Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) claim victory on his championship debut. The Belgian expressed his joy after crossing the line in first place: "We were a bit lucky at the end, but I'm delighted with the victory – it rewards all our work."
British driver Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), aiming for a strong season, finished first among the Am drivers.
For Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing), the season resumed where it left off – on the top step of the podium – this time, at the wheel of the 296 Challenge. The Italian praised the new car and described the result as a welcome surprise: “It’s fantastic to debut with the 296 Challenge and take the win in my home race.”
Finally, in the Coppa Shell Am, “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich) secured victory after leading from start to finish, said: “I’m so happy to be back after two years and to drive the 296 Challenge – a fantastic car.”