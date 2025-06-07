Race-1 winners’ comments at Brno

In the Coppa Shell, N.M. secured a second consecutive victory, finishing ahead of Manuela Gostner and Ernst Kirchmayr. The Italian driver expressed his delight: “It was a tough race because of the initially wet track. A heartfelt thanks to the team and to Michele Giardina and Matteo Cairoli, who always support me.”

In the Coppa Shell Am, victory went to Andreas König, ahead of Jan Sandmann and Sven Schömer. “I’m super happy, especially because I won in front of my family, who were here, and my supporters,” said the Austrian. “Thanks go to the team, my engineer, and my coach, Giacomo Altoè.”