Race-1 winners’ comments at Brno
Brno 07 June 2025
Race-1 of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Brno circuit has come to a close. The Ferrari 296 Challenge cars in the Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am categories delivered thrilling performances along the 5.4-kilometre Czech track in a series of closely fought contests. In the Trofeo Pirelli, the podium was two-thirds Swiss, with Felix Hirsiger on the top step and fellow countryman Jasin Ferati in second, while Vincenzo Scarpetta claimed third. Celebrating his fifth consecutive win in the series, Hirsiger shared his delight “at an incredible start that allowed me to take the lead and go on to win. Thanks to everyone: it’s really incredible.”
Felix Hirsiger, Trofeo Pirelli winner
In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, David Gostner returned to winning ways, finishing ahead of Marco Zanasi, with local favourite Hendrik Viol in third. “It wasn't a great start, as a few drivers got past me,” said Gostner, “but after a good scrap, I managed to take the lead and win the race – I'm delighted.”
David Gostner, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner
In the Coppa Shell, N.M. secured a second consecutive victory, finishing ahead of Manuela Gostner and Ernst Kirchmayr. The Italian driver expressed his delight: “It was a tough race because of the initially wet track. A heartfelt thanks to the team and to Michele Giardina and Matteo Cairoli, who always support me.”
In the Coppa Shell Am, victory went to Andreas König, ahead of Jan Sandmann and Sven Schömer. “I’m super happy, especially because I won in front of my family, who were here, and my supporters,” said the Austrian. “Thanks go to the team, my engineer, and my coach, Giacomo Altoè.”
Andreas König, Coppa Shell Am winner