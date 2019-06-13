Prette and Carroll fastest in free practice at Le Mans

Louis Prette and Adam Carroll were fastest on the 13,626-metre La Sarthe track in the two free practice sessions of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Le Mans.

Free practice 1. In the first session, held on a wet track, Louis Prette beat Niccolò Schirò and Thomas Neubauer in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Emanuele Maria Tabacchi set the eighth best overall time, and was first in the Trofeo Pirelli AM, ahead of Jan Danis. In the Coppa Shell, Tani Hanna preceded Fons Scheltema and James Weiland while Henrik Jansen was the quickest in the Coppa Shell AM.

Free practice 2. In the second session, Adam Carroll broke the four-minute barrier with a time of 3:58.817, ahead of Thomas Neubauer and Niccolò Schirò. In the Trofeo Pirelli AM, Tabacchi and Janis swapped positions, while James Weiland, eighth overall, was the fastest in the Coppa Shell ahead of Scheltema and Kirchmayr. Henrik Jansen was again number one in the Coppa Shell AM.

Qualifying. The Ferrari Challenge Europe drivers will return to the track to fight for pole position in Saturday's race. The 60-minute qualifying session begins at 3 pm.