Portimão hosts the sixth round of Club Competizioni GT

Following the event at Suzuka, which also featured the Ferrari Racing Days along with the fourth leg of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan, Club Competizioni GT returns to Europe for a new and exciting event set to showcase GT racing cars manufactured from 1989 onwards.

Owners of these exclusive Ferraris will have the opportunity to take to the track in Portugal at the Portimão circuit for the sixth round of the season, from 9 to 10 July, on the days following the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, which will hold its fourth event of 2024.

The entry list includes the 360 GT, the 488 GT3, the F430 GT, the 458 Italia GTE, and the 488 GT Modificata. Six models of the 458 Italia GT3, a car with a V8 engine boasting a displacement of 4498 cm³ and a power output of 540 HP, will be featured. Since its debut in 2011, the 458 Italia GT3 has been instrumental in securing numerous victories for the Maranello manufacturer across various series and countries worldwide, including four triumphs at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.