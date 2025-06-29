Pollicina wins an exciting race during the Ferrari Festival in Sydney
Sydney 29 June 2025
Jim Pollicina (Ferrari Sydney) and Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) put on a thrilling show in the final race of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia Round 4 at Sydney Motorsport Park today.
Following Cheng's stunning Saturday win, Pollicina and Cheng played a game of cat and mouse for the full race distance where the winner could not be predicted until the final lap.
Cheng, competing in the Coppa Shell class, qualified on the outright pole position, but it was Trofeo Pirelli driver Pollicina who made a better start and managed to led every lap of the race.
But it was not an easy win, with Cheng putting himself in striking distance and applying pressure for the entire race. He waited until the final lap to dive for the lead, which he took momentarily, but his compromised entry to Turn 2 allowed Pollicina to slip back past and take a narrow overall win.
Trofeo Pirelli. Jim Pollicina was the man at the front, leading every lap of the race, despite close attention from Coppa Shell rival Enzo Cheng.
Sydney driver Mark Hudders (Ferrari Sydney) finished in a comfortable second place in class, while West Australian Paul van Loenhout (Barbagallo Ferrari) rounded out the Trofeo Pirelli podium. Cameron Campbell (Ferrari Richmond), who finished a super second on Saturday, was unable to start the race due to an incident in practice earlier in the day.
Coppa Shell. Enzo Cheng continued his domination of the Coppa Shell class, taking his seventh win in 2025 of the eight races so far.
David Trewern (Ferrari Gold Coast) ran a controlled and composed race to second place, while the battle for third was decided by a penalty. Japanese driver Masahiro Taguchi (Ferrari Brisbane) crossed the line third in class, but a post-race five second penalty saw David Frish (Ferrari Sydney) make his way to the podium for the second time this weekend.
Trofeo Pirelli 488. Jarrod Ferrari continued his strong run in the 488 Challenge Evo class, claiming his second win for the weekend. Misho Stephan (Ferrari Sydney) e Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) round out the podium finishers.
The final round of the inaugural Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 5-7.