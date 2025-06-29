Pollicina wins an exciting race during the Ferrari Festival in Sydney

Sydney 29 June 2025

Jim Pollicina (Ferrari Sydney) and Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) put on a thrilling show in the final race of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia Round 4 at Sydney Motorsport Park today.

Following Cheng's stunning Saturday win, Pollicina and Cheng played a game of cat and mouse for the full race distance where the winner could not be predicted until the final lap.

Cheng, competing in the Coppa Shell class, qualified on the outright pole position, but it was Trofeo Pirelli driver Pollicina who made a better start and managed to led every lap of the race.

But it was not an easy win, with Cheng putting himself in striking distance and applying pressure for the entire race. He waited until the final lap to dive for the lead, which he took momentarily, but his compromised entry to Turn 2 allowed Pollicina to slip back past and take a narrow overall win.