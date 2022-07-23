The thirtieth edition of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe arrived at Hockenheim for round four of the season. Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) won the Trofeo Pirelli and Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) the Coppa Shell in two hard-fought and thrilling races on the demanding German circuit. Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes - IB Fast) triumphed again in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) came out on top in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. Following an exhilarating lap by the historic F430 Challenge, the race was heated from the start, with Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) trying to surprise polesitter Doriane Pin. The young Frenchwoman battled him hard, regaining the lead before the Safety Car came on following an accident involving Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) and Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage). The pair were both forced to retire. Pin crossed the line first, earning an extra point for the day’s best lap time. A combative Eliseo Donno (CDP - Best Lap) came in behind her. However, he surrendered second place to Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) due to a ten-second penalty for a collision with Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport), who was in turn delayed by a penalty for overshooting the track limits.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Ange Barde secured his seventh win in eight races, extending his lead in the overall standings, also courtesy of the extra point for the fastest lap. Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) secured his second consecutive podium finish, skilfully fending off an attempted comeback by Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx). Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) and Hanno Laskowsky (Riller & Schnauck - ZvO Racing) also fought a thrilling battle, with the latter taking advantage of a hesitation by the Italian to beat him to fourth.