Perrina Prevails as Ferrari Challenge Closes Chapter in Miami

Miami 19 May 2025

Ferrari fans were treated to exceptional racing on Sunday, as Ferrari Challenge North America concluded its first ever weekend at Miami International Autodrome.

The Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes officially reached the halfway point of 2025 following two rounds at the circuit, and following Sunday’s performance, there is much up for grabs on the back end of the season.

Trofeo Pirelli. Sunday was Massimo Perrina’s day to shine in Miami and the young driver did not waste the opportunity. Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) captured the pole position in the morning and led flag-to-flag for his second win of the season.

He built up a gap of more than 13 seconds over the Trofeo Pirelli field, but the advantage was scrapped when a yellow flag flew just past the halfway point. The setback didn’t hinder Perrina, however, as he pulled away again to win by more than seven seconds.

Ethan McWilliams (Boardwalk Ferrari) followed behind Perrina for his best finish of the season in second place, and Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle), Massimo’s uncle, completed the podium in third just as he did the day prior.

Perrina’s performance over McWilliams and his uncle was so dominant that much of the race’s attention was drawn to the rivalry between Dylan Medler (The Collection) and Johnny Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island).

In the race’s early laps, Kaminskey mistakenly tapped Medler braking into a corner and sent his Ferrari into a spin. Medler recovered to continue and Kaminskey served a drive-through penalty, ultimately placing the two back on track nose-to-tail. A captivating back-and-forth battle ensued as the two climbed back through the field. Medler would pass Kaminskey in the final minute and the pair finished fourth and fifth, respectively.