Perrina Prevails as Ferrari Challenge Closes Chapter in Miami
Miami 19 May 2025
Ferrari fans were treated to exceptional racing on Sunday, as Ferrari Challenge North America concluded its first ever weekend at Miami International Autodrome.
The Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes officially reached the halfway point of 2025 following two rounds at the circuit, and following Sunday’s performance, there is much up for grabs on the back end of the season.
Trofeo Pirelli. Sunday was Massimo Perrina’s day to shine in Miami and the young driver did not waste the opportunity. Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) captured the pole position in the morning and led flag-to-flag for his second win of the season.
He built up a gap of more than 13 seconds over the Trofeo Pirelli field, but the advantage was scrapped when a yellow flag flew just past the halfway point. The setback didn’t hinder Perrina, however, as he pulled away again to win by more than seven seconds.
Ethan McWilliams (Boardwalk Ferrari) followed behind Perrina for his best finish of the season in second place, and Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle), Massimo’s uncle, completed the podium in third just as he did the day prior.
Perrina’s performance over McWilliams and his uncle was so dominant that much of the race’s attention was drawn to the rivalry between Dylan Medler (The Collection) and Johnny Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island).
In the race’s early laps, Kaminskey mistakenly tapped Medler braking into a corner and sent his Ferrari into a spin. Medler recovered to continue and Kaminskey served a drive-through penalty, ultimately placing the two back on track nose-to-tail. A captivating back-and-forth battle ensued as the two climbed back through the field. Medler would pass Kaminskey in the final minute and the pair finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell field was set loose on Sunday afternoon after a shortened race the day prior, and the drivers enjoyed the moment.
After finishing third on Saturday, Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) secured the fastest lap in qualifying on Sunday morning to start first in the afternoon. He faced consistent pressure from Mitchell Green (Ferrari of Westlake), but slowly built a gap on his championship rival before a race-ending yellow flag was thrown with less than 10 minutes to go. The win marked back-to-back events that Bernier found victory lane in the Coppa Shell class.
Green finished second, a satisfying improvement from fifth on Saturday, with Gary Ott (Ferrari Philadelphia) stealing third place in the moments prior to the yellow flag for a double podium weekend of his own.
In Coppa Shell Am, Gabe Hrib (Ferrari of Atlanta) improved one place higher than his result on Saturday to take home his first win of 2025. Hrib entered Miami as the class points leader and initiated a lengthy side-by-side battle with polesitter Michael Owens (Ferrari of Alberta), before the latter spun at the halfway mark and handed the lead to Hrib.
The yellow flag flew in the nick of time for Hrib, as Louis Flory (Ferrari of Houston) was closing quickly on his Ferrari. Flory settled for second, while Melissa Kozyra (Ferrari of Naples) finished third for her first podium of the season.
Up Next. Ferrari Challenge North America visits the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway to start its second half of the 2025 season. The Brickyard, which hosted the season finale in 2024, welcomes the field of Ferraris back on June 25 – 29.
All races, including replays from this weekend in Miami, are available on the Ferrari YouTube channel.