Perrina Cruises, Other Drivers Fight for Ferrari Challenge Wins at Indianapolis

Indianapolis 29 June 2025

Ferrari Challenge North America has yielded incredible racing action throughout the 2025 season and Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was no exception.

The two, 30-minute races of the day ran without caution, and allowed the drivers to jockey for position in their Ferrari 296 Challenge racecars. As a result, fans and competitors alike eagerly look forward another day of on-track activity on Sunday to close the weekend.

Trofeo Pirelli. In Trofeo Pirelli, Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) said prior to Saturday’s race that he would have to run perfectly to win, and that’s what the young driver did for his third victory of the year.

Perrina started from pole position over championship rival Dylan Medler (The Collection), but Medler’s Ferrari was loose on the opening lap and he relinquished his spot to Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle). The pair would finish second and third at the checkered flag, but Johnny Kaminskey was elevated to third after Medler was issued a jump start penalty after the race.

While Massimo Perrina’s win came with ease, it was anything but for Trofeo Pirelli Am victor, Brad Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco).

In outstanding fashion, a multi-car battle for first ensued on the last lap after a slower Trofeo Pirelli car backed up the pack. Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Quebec) led at the white flag, but Fauvre soared to the outside of Burrowes in the closing turns and brought Rey Acosta (The Collection) with him on the inside, making it a three-car charge for the win.

Fauvre narrowly pulled ahead of the pair, while Burrowes and Acosta slowed after touching fenders. As a result of the contact, Sebastian Mascaro (Ferrari of Central Florida) snuck past the two injured racecars into second place, while Burrowes composed himself to the checkered flag for third.

It was Fauvre’s fifth victory of the season – the most of any Ferrari Challenge North America driver this year – further expanding his Trofeo Pirelli Am championship lead.

Coppa Shell. In what could be a championship-deciding moment, Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) scored his third consecutive victory of the season in the Coppa Shell class on Saturday.

First-time polesitter Gary Ott (Ferrari of Philadelphia) faltered at the start of the race and Bernier in second place capitalized to lead for the remainder of the race. However, he was not without extreme pressure from championship rival Mitchell Green (Ferrari Westlake), and later Ott seeking redemption from the start.

Green spun his Ferrari at the halfway mark, sending Ott into his finishing spot of second – by only three tenths of a second – and Kevin Orsini (Wide World Ferrari) into third for his best finish of the year. Bernier and Green entered the weekend tied in the Coppa Shell title standings, but Saturday’s results will lead to a significant sway in Bernier’s favor with five races remaining in 2025.

In one of the most impressive driving performances of the season, Louis Flory (Ferrari of Houston) powered from ninth place to the top step. He did so quickly, moving to third by the end of Lap 1, and quietly into first after the leader spun midway through the race. It was Flory’s second win of the year.

Michael Owens (Ferrari of Alberta) followed Flory in second, with Tom Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) finishing third in his first race of the season.

Sunday Schedule. Qualifying for Race 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway starts Sunday at 9:50 a.m. ET prior to the final races of the event. The second Coppa Shell race goes green at 2:05 p.m., followed by Trofeo Pirelli at 3:05 p.m.

All Ferrari Challenge races throughout the weekend in Indianapolis stream live on the Ferrari YouTube channel and FerrariRaces.com.