Paul Simmerson presents the Snetterton track

Illustrating the characteristics of the Snetterton circuit, in the Snetterton 300 configuration in the first round of the Ferrari Challenge UK, is Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham). The driver entered in the Coppa Shell talks about his interpretation of the various corners, how to tackle them, which are the best lines to follow and the reference points. Also how to brake to manage the exit from the most challenging corners such as the 'Bomb hole' or the 'Coram', the latter where you try to maintain the highest possible speed before entering the final straight.

