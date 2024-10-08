Over 80 entrants in the final round of Ferrari Challenge Europe

After a journey from Mugello, passing through Europe’s leading racing circuits, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe arrives at Imola for its final act. Four of the five series class titles have already been decided. The two races in Romagna will determine the winner of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, with a thrilling battle still underway between some promising young drivers. These races will also serve as vital preparation for the trials on Sunday 20 October, which will crown the Finali Mondiali champions.

Over 80 drivers will take to the track at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, continuing a season that has broken all participation records. At least 60 entrants have taken part in every round, with over 70 drivers competing at both Mugello and Paul Ricard.

This year marks the 32nd edition of the Ferrari Challenge, the longest-running and most prestigious one-make series. The competitors have raced in five classes, four featuring the new 296 Challenge – the ninth car in the Prancing Horse championship – and one with the 488 Challenge Evo on the track.

After the inaugural leg at Mugello, the Ferrari Challenge moved to Balaton, becoming the first international series to race on the new Hungarian circuit. The summer saw a Mediterranean trio of rounds at Jerez, Portimão, and Le Castellet, where Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) became the year’s first champion, winning the Trofeo Pirelli 488.

Three more titles were awarded at the iconic Nürburgring circuit in Germany in early September: Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) claimed the Trofeo Pirelli, Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) the Coppa Shell, and Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) the Coppa Shell Am.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), who enjoyed an impressive run of victories during the summer Ferrari Challenge, and Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), whose results at the Nürburgring kept the competition alive until Imola, are still vying for the title.



