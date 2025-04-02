On the Road to Monza

Maranello 02 April 2025

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe began its 2025 journey at the Monza National Circuit, where the first races of the championship’s thirty-third season were contested. Accompanying us on the circuit, passing through the streets of Monza and past the beautiful Reggia, was Manuela Gostner, Ineco Reparto Corse RAM team driver, at the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GTB, the road car from which the 296 Challenge derives, the ninth protagonist of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series.