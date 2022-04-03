Nussbaumer, victory and top spot

After his third place in Race-1, Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) won the second outing at Portimão, securing top spot in the Coppa Shell Am overall standings.

“Portimão is a complicated and very technical circuit. You need a lot of luck and a high-performance car to tackle the ups and downs of the Portuguese track. Personally, I felt comfortable, as I am used to driving on the hills of Austria.



At the start, I was pretty fast. Then I was delayed because I couldn’t get past Schiavoni and, towards the end, because my tyres were really worn out, I lost a position.



But as you know, races are unpredictable and only end at the finish line, and I was the first over the line.



I started the race driving a little too gently, so I went on the attack towards mid-race. With five laps to go, the pressure increased, and some drivers were involved in a collision, so I took advantage of the space created to overtake: I was lucky. In this first outing, I gained experience and got to know a new circuit”.

