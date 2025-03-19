Non-competitive track activities get underway at Monza

The activities of F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti and the XX Programme restarts at the Monza circuit, the Italian Temple of Speed. From 19 to 20 March, sessions will take place for these exclusive activities, designed for Ferrari clients who wish to test themselves on the circuit in a non-competitive setting.

XX Programme. Set off from Jeddah last February, crossing the prestigious 20-year milestone, the XX Program continues to offer Ferrari’s most special clients unique experiences at the wheel of extreme cars such as the FXX-K Evo, FXX K, 599XX, 599XX Evo, FXX Evo and FXX. The programme perfectly encapsulates Ferrari’s philosophy of making its clients the protagonists – synonymous with technological progress and uncompromising performance on the world’s finest circuits, with special cars that are as unique as their owners.

F1 Clienti. Since 2003, a select group of enthusiasts has had the opportunity to purchase and drive on the track the Formula 1 single-seaters with which Scuderia Ferrari has competed in recent seasons – and in world championship campaigns going back as far as forty years: this encompasses a period stretching from the 1970s to the advent of hybrid power units. Gentleman drivers are supported by elite tutors, including Marc Gené, Olivier Beretta, Davide Rigon, Andrea Bertolini and Giancarlo Fisichella, who offer guidance and insight.

Sport Prototipi Clienti. The most recent of the special programmes designed by the Maranello-based manufacturer, launched in 2024, allows owners of the Ferrari 499P Modificata – the model derived from the 499P race car, winner of both the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 2024 edition – to take part in exclusive non-competitive events. The 499P Modificata is a track car equipped with a hybrid powertrain, in a strictly limited series, designed for a select client audience: gentleman drivers who do not take part in competitive racing.

The 2025 season. The calendar, which began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after Monza features another European stop at Le Castellet, from 3 to 4 April, before heading across the Atlantic from 15 to 18 May to Miami, USA, coinciding with the Ferrari Racing Days. From 20 to 22 June, the programme moves to another continent, Asia, with a leg at Fuji, Japan – again as part of the Ferrari Racing Days – before returning to Europe for the final three rounds: in Barcelona from 23 to 24 July, at Spa-Francorchamps from 19 to 21 September, and the closing round at the Mugello Circuit from 21 to 26 October for the Finali Mondiali.