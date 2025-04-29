Night race at Misano with Grossmann and Nielsen

Maranello 29 April 2025

Five years after its last night race at Misano, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe returned to the track under the lights. In 2018, the night race on the Romagna Riviera featured a victory for a young Nicklas Nielsen, who clinched the series title later that year. Bjorn Grossmann – who triumphed the following day in the weekend’s second race held in natural daylight – climbed the third step of the podium.

In a remarkable coincidence, the two drivers were reunited at Misano for round two of Ferrari’s one-make series. Nielsen now serves as Race Advisor, and Grossmann is back behind the wheel of the 296 Challenge for B.I. Corse – Octane126. The two friends caught up in the paddock, sharing ideas, impressions, and experiences regarding the unique challenge of night racing.