Nielsen, back in pole

We met Per Nielsen
with a broad smile on his face, just back in the pits after a group photo for the stars of the Ferrari Racing Days. He also posed for many such photos before his accident at Spa. Eight months after that day, the Forza Racing driver was back in the sort of form that won pole position in the Coppa Shell AM.
"I feel good, at ease,"
said Nielsen. "I feel excellent in the car, so I can say that I really am back. Today's pole confirms it; it was fantastic".
His confidence with the car grew, session after session: "I found the ideal track trajectories and improved my performance lap after lap",
which
makes him confident that he can achieve a good result after his fourth place in the class in Race-1: "I hope to do my best, as always, but the first corners are always challenging. You never know what can happen because you often find yourself paired and you can lose or gain two or three positions very easily”.
His performance in qualifying was due to an immediate rapport with the track, despite it being his first appearance in Bahrain
: "I like the track a lot because it's safe and there are several difficult turns. Even during the night race, I had no major problems because the track is so well lit that the visibility is the same as daytime, but with the advantage that you are not troubled by any loss of visibility due to the low sun".