Niccolò Schirò, of the Rossocorsa team, triumphed in Trofeo Pirelli Race 1 on the challenging Brno circuit. A long-awaited return, culminating in a victory that was as hard-fought as it was exciting.

“I have missed the Ferrari Challenge and it's nice to come back in this way. It was a strange race, with the Safety Car interrupting the pace of the race and making it difficult to manage the tyres and maintain the right tyre temperature. But in the end we did it and I'm very satisfied.”