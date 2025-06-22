Muto Claims Second Win, Fox Achieves First Victory

Fuji 22 June 2025

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan 2025 Round 3 Race 2 was held at the Fuji Speedway circuit. Conducted as Sunday's main event of the 10th Ferrari Racing Days, 32 units of 296 Challenge and 6 units of 488 Challenge Evo delivered high-level racing performances in front of many Ferrari fans.

Under partly cloudy skies with a pleasant breeze, the 30-minute plus 1 lap race took place. In Trofeo Pirelli, Sota Muto (M. Auto Italia) secured his second victory of the season. In the fiercely competitive Trofeo Pirelli Am, Cold Max (Cornes Osaka) prevailed in the close battle. In Coppa Shell, Tsutomu Shimoyama (Cornes Shiba) achieved pole-to-win, as did Alex Fox (Yanase Fiorano Motori) in Coppa Shell Am. In the 488 Challenge Evo category that began from Round 2, Deske (Cornes Shiba) claimed victory.

Trofeo Pirelli. In Trofeo Pirelli with four participants, pole-sitter Muto fended off the pursuit of Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia), who showed a strong start from 3rd on the grid, to take the win. This victory avenged his result from Race 1, where despite securing pole position, he fell back in the field. Tadao Uematsu (Cornes Shiba) finished third.

In Trofeo Pirelli Am with five entries, Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia) secured pole position. He engaged in a close battle with qualifying 2nd place Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), maintaining just a 0.5-second gap until the final stages. However, Yagura retired after contact while avoiding a lapped car. Victory went to qualifying 3rd place Cold Max, with qualifying 5th place Yamatatsu (Cornes Osaka) finishing second.

In Trofeo Pirelli 488 Challenge Evo, Deske, who secured pole position as in Race 1, delivered a composed drive from start to finish to claim the class victory. J (Rosso Scuderia) finished second.