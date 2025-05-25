Moriyama Earns a Memorable Victory; Isozaki Delivers a Skillful Win

Kamitsue 25 May 2025

The 2025 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan Round 2, Race 2 was held at the prestigious Autopolis International Racing Course. Following the unpredictable weather that challenged participants in Race 1, Race 2 provided excitement and showcased the exemplary skill and determination of every driver. The race included two safety car periods due to incidents on track, and the competition was intensified by several post-race penalties, which added further drama to the final results.

In the Trofeo Pirelli class, Tosei Moriyama (Rosso Scuderia) delivered an outstanding performance, demonstrating his racing acumen and composure to take the overall victory ahead of Sota Muto (M.Auto Italia). In Trofeo Pirelli Am, Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba) impressed everyone with a strategic and consistent drive from second on the grid to secure the win. In Coppa Shell, Masafumi Hiwatashi (European Version) achieved a commanding lights-to-flag victory from pole position. Coppa Shell Am was won by Ryutaro Saito (Mid Sapporo), who advanced from second in qualifying to take the top step on the podium. Yosuke Yamaki (Gran Testa Nagano) continued his dominant form in the Trofeo Pirelli 488 Challenge Evo, claiming another flag-to-flag win for a perfect weekend.

Trofeo Pirelli. In the Trofeo Pirelli class, Moriyama celebrated his first victory in the series with a skillful drive. Drawing on his deep experience in formula racing, Moriyama handled the challenging track conditions with remarkable consistency. Muto put up a spirited fight with determined driving, but Moriyama’s outstanding focus and steady pace ensured he finished on the top step of the podium. The competition for third place was especially close, with Akihiro Tsuzuki (Auto Speciale) narrowly securing the final podium spot ahead of Tadao Uematsu (Cornes Shiba) by just 0.48 seconds.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, Isozaki set a class record in qualifying with an impressive lap and carried this momentum into the race to earn a superb win. Race 1 winner Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia) unfortunately retired after going off track at Turn 1 at the start. Cold Max (Cornes Osaka) displayed fine race to finish second.

In the Trofeo Pirelli 488 Challenge Evo class, three cars entered, but after Takeshi Shogaki (Cornes Shiba) had an accident in qualifying, the final was contested by two drivers. Yamaki once again delivered a controlled and confident drive to take his second win of the weekend, followed home by Kane Kim (Nicole Competizione).

Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell class, Hiwatashi took pole position from Phillip Kim (Nicole Competizione), who had started from the front in three straight rounds. In the race, Kim launched from tenth on the grid to fourth overall, but a penalty for overtaking under the safety car affected his result. As a result, Hiwatashi was able to celebrate his first-ever pole-to-flag win in this highly competitive category.

Coppa Shell Am class saw intense competition with 11 entrants. Norikazu Shibata (Cornes Osaka) once again impressed with a remarkable 1:49.962 in qualifying. The racing was challenging, with drivers contending with cool track temperatures. Incidents included a spin by Yoshifumi Komatsu (Nicole Competizione) and an off-track excursion by Yu Liang Chen (Rosso Scuderia) at the final corner. Although Shibata crossed the line first, a penalty for overtaking under the safety car meant the victory was awarded to Ryutaro Saito (Mid Sapporo). Alex Fox (Yanase Fiorano Motori) moved up from fifth in qualifying to finish second.

The next round, Round 3, will be held at Fuji Speedway on June 21–22.