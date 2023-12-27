Matt Kurzejewski: a season worthy of a champion

With seven victories Matt Kurzejewski clinched the title of 2023 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America champion, in a season that also saw him take part in and win the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans event where the Ferrari Challenge Europe was the support race to the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours.

Matt achieved the necessary point total in the penultimate round of the year at Road America, but he also honoured his title by crossing the line first in the last round of the series contested during the Finali Mondiali at Mugello.

“We started the season at the Miami-Homestead circuit,” he said, “and we had high expectations, even though it was the most difficult race, especially for my team, which had to deal with some mechanical problems. Then we went on to achieve great results in all the races contested in North America.”

The prestigious result comes in his second season taking part in the one-make series championship. “Racing in this series is an extraordinary experience. It’s given me so many emotions.” It’s a journey that also saw the American among the key figures in the last round of the season at Mugello. “The Finali Mondiali is a really wonderful event,” he said, “not just because of the extraordinary Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars and the group of expert technicians you can ask for advice, but also because of the very high driver participation. Bringing together all the key figures in the Ferrari Challenge has created a wonderful environment and I’m proud I can be a part of it.”