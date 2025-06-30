Masterclass by Massimo Perrina at Indianapolis with Ferrari Challenge Sweep

Trofeo Pirelli. Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) ran an identical race on Sunday to that of his performance on Saturday, winning both Trofeo Pirelli class races at Indianapolis. There was no contest against the up-and-coming driver, whose win was his fourth of the year.

Dylan Medler (The Collection) finished second, his best run since Daytona International Speedway in April. Not only did Medler clinch precious points in the championship, but he also prevented another 1-2 sweep between Massimo and his uncle Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) after Saturday’s dominance. The elder Perrina crossed the finish line in third.

The Trofeo Pirelli Am class stole the show in Race 2 as it did in Race 1, with the podium positions only being determined in the final five minutes.

Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Quebec) was victorious for the first time this season after only joining the field at Sonoma Raceway in March. The longtime Ferrari driver made his move over Jay Logan (Ferrari of Austin) while the pair challenged for second place behind the leader, who spun with 13 minutes remaining. Burrowes, who started eighth-in-class, went on to win but the fight raged on behind him.

Logan held on for second place, but only after the third- and fourth-place drivers made contact in search of the final podium step. As he did on Saturday, Sebastian Mascaro (Ferrari of Central Florida) slipped by his competitors to steal a podium finish, this time in third.

Mascaro entered the Indianapolis weekend second in points behind Brad Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco), but closes the gap after his two top-three results at Indianapolis.

Coppa Shell. Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) swept the Coppa Shell class weekend at Indianapolis, further extending his lead in the point standings with two rounds remaining in North America before the Finali Mondiali.

After capturing the pole position on Sunday morning, Bernier leapt ahead not only at the race start, but also at a restart after the race’s lone red flag early in the contest. Not only is this Bernier’s fourth win in a row, but he has finished on the podium in each of the eight races so far in 2025.

Finishing second was Mitchell Green (Ferrari of Westlake), Bernier’s closest rival in-class, who improved significantly from Saturday’s performance to keep his competitor still within striking distance in the championship. Kevin Orsini (Wide World Ferrari) not only finished third in Race 1 for his best performance of the season, but matched it again in Race 2 on Sunday.

Also winning from pole was Fabian Sperman (The Collection) in the Coppa Shell Am class. Sperman won in his debut race this season at Daytona, but had not replicated the performance until Sunday at Indianapolis.

Sperman’s racecar came to victory lane with a few dents, as he and runner-up Gabe Hrib (Ferrari of Atlanta) made contact in the closing minutes while vying for the lead. By finishing second, however, Hrib maintains his championship-leading status after seven podiums in eight races. Saturday’s winner Louis Flory (Ferrari of Houston) finished third after starting ninth.

Up Next. The summer of racing continues for Ferrari Challenge North America, as the series returns to Watkins Glen International in three weeks. Located in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, Watkins Glen hosts the penultimate round in North America, prior to racing at Laguna Seca in September and the Finali Mondiali in October.

The weekend at Watkins Glen is scheduled for July 23 – 27.

All races, including replays from this weekend in Indianapolis, are available on the Ferrari YouTube channel.