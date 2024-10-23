“Marco Vitali” Memorial: award-winning shot at Imola

During the Finali Mondiali Ferrari at Imola, the Maranello-based manufacturer organised a photography competition in memory of Marco Vitali. Maira Innocenti’s photograph, “Il ricordo della tua luce” (“The Memory of Your Light”), won the prize.

Marco, who passed away a few months ago, was a professional who spent over 30 years documenting the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli through his photography. With his warm personality and passion for his craft, he was a valued companion during travels to circuits across Europe, he was a companion on trips to all European circuits, appreciated by industry, as well as a friend to share a joke with between sessions.

The “Marco Vitali” memorial was therefore organised and promoted among the photographers working throughout the week at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, capturing the event both on and off the track. Photographer Maira Innocenti received the plaque for the first edition. The jury unanimously approved her photograph, “Il ricordo della tua luce”.

“The last time I saw Marco was at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari in 2023,” Maira wrote, “and I had the honour of having him as a mentor for a few days. With this photo, I wanted to depict how I imagine his farewell to all of us: a race towards a new horizon, leaving behind lights (the beautiful memories) and shadows (the pain of his loss). Those who knew him know that Marco had a big heart.”

The award ceremony took place in the press room of the Romagna circuit on Sunday, 20 October. The plaque was presented by Antonello Coletta, Ferrari Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti, along with Andrea Mladosic, Head of Ferrari Challenge and Corso Pilota, and Roberto Viva, official photographer of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli.