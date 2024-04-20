Launching the sixth season: ambitions and objectives

The Brands Hatch circuit opened the sixth season of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, as usual featuring drivers split into two categories – Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell – according to their speed and experience. We met with the drivers to gather their initial impressions and discover their goals for 2024. Among the competitors in the opening round of the Trofeo Pirelli class is the defending champion, Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), who will also take part in this year’s European series, where Thomas Fleming (HR Owen), present at Brands Hatch, was a leading challenger in 2023, having secured second place in the overall standings and winning at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali in Mugello.

The class also includes seasoned competitor John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) and newcomers such as Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst), who won the 2023 GT Cup in the GTC class, Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) and Haymandhra Pillai (Jardine Colchester).

Among the newcomers in the Coppa Shell is Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon), who has already familiarised himself with the world of Ferrari by taking to the track in historic Ferrari Formula 1 cars. For Steven Dopson (Dick Lovett Swindon), 2024 will be a year of learning, while Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) and Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon), will seek to capitalise on their experience gained from a season in the British series. Rees, in particular, has already reached the top step of the podium in the final round of the 2023 season at Spa-Francorchamps. The entry list for the Coppa Shell includes Gary Redman (Graypaul Nottingham), who previously competed in the 2019 Ferrari Challenge UK, as well as Darren Howell (JCT600 Brooklands), who has proven his competitive edge at Brands Hatch.