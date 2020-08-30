Last gasp pole for Wohlwend and first for Espersen

It was only on the last lap that Fabienne Wohlwend snatched the fastest time from Frederick Espersen. The latter nevertheless celebrated his first pole of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) again recorded the best lap time in Race-2 qualifying. The Liechtensteiner champion thus took her second pole at Mugello after yesterday's session for Race-1. Wohlwend had to work hard this morning with a wet track and rain that fell throughout the practice period. The fastest lap was contested by an excellent Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport), who drives in the Am, and his teammate, Florian Merckx. The three drivers continually swapped the lead, with Wohlwend only snatching overall pole from Espersen after a fast last lap of 2:08.881.

In the Trofeo Pirelli, Florian Merckx qualified in third overall behind the Octane 126 driver in a time of 2:09.659. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) was just 0.122 seconds behind the Belgian. John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) finished fourth in class and sixth overall.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) claimed his first pole of the season and only had to cede overall poll in the final moments to a rampant Fabienne Wohlwend. Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) set the second-fastest time in the Trofeo Pirelli Am while Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing) came third. Championship leader Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) failed to find the right pace in the rain, finishing sixth. The Dane also made a mistake in the last few minutes that sent him off into the gravel, ending his qualifying early and forcing the marshals to temporarily interrupt the session so the car could be removed.

Programme. Race-2 is scheduled to start at 5.45 pm and will be broadcast live on the website races.ferrari.com.