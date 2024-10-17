Last Ferrari Challenge Europe title awarded at Imola

This week’s Ferrari Finali Mondiali is in full swing at Imola’s Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit. The first Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli races took place today amidst intermittent rain. In the Prancing Horse’s European one-make series, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) claimed the final title, the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Meanwhile, we will only know the result of the North American series title contest after the second round on Friday. The non-competitive Corse Clienti sessions added to the excitement at the Romagna circuit. These featured the sophisticated Ferrari cars from the XX Programme, the historic F1 Clienti single-seaters, and the season’s major innovation: the exclusive Sport Prototipi Clienti, with the 499P Modificata on track.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. Following a Safety Car start because of heavy rain, Trofeo Pirelli poleman Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) and Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) pulled away on a wet track once the green flag waved. However, a collision took both out of contention for the lead. Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa) crossed the finish line first, followed by Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) and Luigi Coluccio (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap – FCI).

A fourth-place finish was enough to crown Claus Zibrandtsen European champion in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. Despite securing pole position yesterday and achieving his third win of the season, Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) could not keep the championship contest alive. Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) and Danilo Del Favero (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) joined Viol on the podium.



















