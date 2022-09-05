Know the Track: Paul Hogarth presents Brands Hatch circuit

For Know the Track this week, Ferrari Challenge driver Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) guides us around the 2.4 mile Brands Hatch GP Circuit, home to a unique combination of dips, cambers, fearsome corners and hills.

Host to Round 4 of the 2022 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, drivers immediately face the terrifying Paddock Hill Bend, a late-braking righthander off the start-straight which throws the cars down Hailwoods Hill.

Hogarth also focuses on Surtees and Hawthorn Bend, two corners which top and tail the longest straight at Brands Hatch, where drivers have the rare opportunity to take their cars to their maximum speed.