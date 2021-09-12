Kirchmayr in the final sprint

As if to ward off the scare from last year's accident, Ernst Kirchmayr notched up an extraordinary double win on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, with the Baron Motorsport driver closing the gap on championship leader James Weiland. Currently the two drivers, who have battled fiercely throughout the season, will arrive at the final round of the 2021 season on equal terms (both on 151 points) scheduled for the Finali Mondiali weekend at Mugello.

“This result is incredible because last year, while the podium ceremony was going on, I ended up in hospital due to the accident, while this year I am here celebrating twin victories. I have improved a lot and, thanks to these two triumphs, I have picked up crucial points to close the gap on Weiland. Now the final step will be to win in the next race at Mugello.”



