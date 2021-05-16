Khera’s special track walk at Brands Hatch

Walking around the circuit on which the weekend’s races will run is common to almost all drivers. They use it to take measurements at the kerbs, set the first references and start to breathe the race atmosphere. However, it’s not every day that your track walk partner is a driver who used to hide his identity behind a helmet and white suit, even though he was famous worldwide as “The Stig”. Ben Collins, the first driver to play the role of the mysterious daredevil, who was at the British circuit to put the 488 Challenge Evo through its paces, accompanied the 2020 one-make champion, Lucky Khera, around the Brands Hatch track ahead of the first race of the season.