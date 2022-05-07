Khera and Simmerson take class wins in Race 2

Coppa Shell. The weekend’s drama came courtesy of newcomer John Seale (Carrs Ferrari) and Simmerson. Both lost out on podium finishes in Race 1 when they came together in Lodge Corner; damage forcing Seale to retire early and a penalty demoting Simmerson.

In Race 2, and with Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) a clear 8.5 seconds ahead, Simmerson was under pressure from Seale, with a gap of just 0.3 seconds between the two. Seale finally made his move for second place on the very corner that had cost the pair dearly in Race 1, with the two coming out of Lodge Corner side-by-side. Climbing into Deer Leap on the main straight, the narrow track left little room for both drivers. Wheel-to-wheel, Seale moved across into Simmerson, locking the cars together and leaving Simmerson battling to keep all four wheels on the track. Seale’s car hopped, lost traction and forced the pair to swerve right, across the track. Seale collided with the barrier head on, his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo getting fully airborne, skating along the pit-entrance barrier. Astonishingly, Simmerson avoided the barrier, skidding to stop facing out of the pit entrance seemingly undamaged. Fortunately, both drivers were un-hurt in the incident.

The race was red-flagged and stopped for recovery and barrier repair, restarting 45 minutes later as a short 10-minute sprint to the end.

Before the restart, Rogers had a 8.5 second advantage but squandered this when Simmerson squeezed passed to take first place. Simmerson remained in first place in class for the remainder of the race, holding back Rogers who was left fighting with Ambrose for podium positions. Ultimately, Simmerson, Rogers and Ambrose would cross the line with less than a second separating the trio.

Schedule. The 2022 Ferrari Challenge UK continues its 2022 season later this month at Snetterton, on May 28-29.