Isozaki Claims First Victory of the Season; Kim Delivers Second Consecutive Win

Suzuka 06 April 2025

The 2025 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan Round 1 kicked off alongside the excitement of the F1 Japanese GP at Suzuka Circuit. On Sunday, race 2 featured 28 entries of the 296 Challenge battling in challenging conditions with temperatures at 11°C and intermittent light rain. A safety car was deployed early on, but the race soon developed into an engaging 11-lap contest. In the Trofeo Pirelli category, Miki Koyama (M.Auto Italia) dominated once again, achieving a flawless pole-to-win. Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba) matched this feat in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Phil Kim (Nicole Competizione) did the same in the Coppa Shell. Ryutaro Saito (Mid Sapporo) redeemed himself from a second-place finish in race 1 by claiming victory in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. In the Trofeo Pirelli class, Koyama maintained control over her pace against Anna Inotsume (Auto Speciale), comfortably securing her second consecutive win. Although her future participation is not yet confirmed, she is a strong contender for the championship if she competes fully. Tadao Uematsu (Cornes Shiba) secured the final podium spot in third place.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Isozaki executed a confident run to win, bouncing back from a spin in race 1. His victory marked his first triumph with the 296 Challenge. Yamatatsu (Cornes Osaka), making his debut, finished in second place.

Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell class, Kim delivered a commanding performance in the Coppa Shell, winning by more than 20 seconds. Masaru Yoneda (Cornes Osaka) came in second.

In the Coppa Shell Am, Norikazu Shibata (Cornes Osaka) started on pole but fell back due to a puncture, allowing Saito to claim his first victory this season. After narrowly missing the title last season, Saito is determined to win the championship this year.

The 296 Challenge proved manageable even in the rain, allowing gentleman drivers to enjoy the race with confidence. The next round is scheduled for May 24-25 at AutoPolis in Oita Prefecture.