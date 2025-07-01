In the simulator with Manuela Gostner at Valencia

Valencia 01 July 2025

Drivers of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe faced an extra challenge in Valencia, stepping into the simulators used in the Ferrari Esports Series. While some admitted to never having used a racing simulator, others train regularly to stay race-ready. We followed Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) as she joined Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports driver Ismael Fahssi for a special coaching session. The 19-year-old from Valencia joined the Ferrari ranks just weeks ago and will be part of the driver line-up for the 2025 F1 Esports Championship. His home circuit provided the perfect backdrop to showcase the Ferrari Esports Series and gain a closer look at the world of the Ferrari Challenge. Let’s see how the session with Manuela unfolded.