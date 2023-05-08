Imada and Kawasaki Triumph at Autopolis Ferrari Challenge Second Round

Trofeo Pirelli. Nobuhiro Imada delivered an impressive first win, starting from pole position. Yudai Uchida extended his lead, however, difficult conditions caused him to spin, allowing Imada to take the top spot in Race 1. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, pole-sitter Kazuyuki Yamaguchi and his rivals AKITA, Motohiko Isozaki were in hot pursuit. Yamaguchi spun in a puddle, momentarily dropping down the order, but he quickly recovered and won the race.

Coppa Shell. Noriki Kawasaki and Michael Choi fought it out: On the fourth lap following the Safety Car's start, Kawasaki took the lead in unpredictable conditions and drove to victory. Masato Yoneoka also powered through difficult conditions to win the Shell Am class.

Following a highly charged Race 1 in the morning, the drivers were all set for the second race of the day. However, heavy rains necessitated the cancellation for safety reasons. The Race 2 will now take place at the third round in Fuji Speedway in July.