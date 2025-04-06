Gittany and Cheng win in Phillip Island in Race 2

Trofeo Pirelli. Antoine Gittany (Ferrari Sydney) qualified at the front of the field for the second day running, though his session was not without incident. A high-speed spin at the final corner put him into the gravel. He returned to the circuit without damage, but his severely flat-spotted tyres were not fit for the race. Taking a new set meant a pit lane start, leaving Cameron Campbell (Ferrari Richmond) alone on the front row of the grid with Jim Pollicina (Ferrari Sydney) directly behind, and Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney), the polesitter in Coppa Shell, starting an effective P2 overall.

The drama began moments after the green flag as Campbell found himself off track at the high-speed Turn 3 after losing the back of the car on the kerb. Campbell and Gittany were the only drivers to hold it flat through there earlier in the weekend. Campbell kept his car away from the walls to rejoin in ninth position and stage an impressive recovery, steadily making up places to finish third on the podium.

Gittany was on a mission from the moment he was released from pit lane. He set after the frontrunners with purpose, putting in clinical laps to reach fifth position on track by the fourth lap. By the halfway mark he was third overall and closing in on the rear bumper of Jim Pollicina in second who was already engaged in a battle with Enzo Cheng.

All three drivers put on a show of clean, close racing holding everybody’s attention. Gittany was not to be denied, finding his way past Pollicina with six minutes of race time remaining, and with just two minutes left to run he staged a 220km/h pass at Turn 1 to give him the outright lead.

Jim Pollicina demonstrated the patience of an experienced racer, applying consistent pressure to Enzo Cheng for almost 30 minutes before seizing his opportunity to advance with just one minute to go on the clock, securing his second place result.

Gittany once again set the fastest lap of the race on his way to victory, and leaves Phillip Island with maximum points from a perfect weekend performance, extending his championship lead.

Coppa Shell. Championship leader in Coppa Shell, Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney), deserved applause for his performance in Race 2 at Phillip Island after spending almost 30 minutes battling with the two quickest drivers in Trofeo Pirelli class.

Cheng’s composure and consistency impressed throughout, though his nearest championship rival, David Trewern (Ferrari Gold Coast), was never far behind. Trewern started directly behind Cheng and staged a clean, fast race, mixing with other drivers and maintaining his track position to finish second in the class.

Masahiro Taguchi (Ferrari Brisbane) continued his podium-finishing form, bagging another trophy in Race 2 for third place in class after a solid performance.

Enzo’s perfect clean sweep of the weekend gives him an advantage in the championship standings, having arrived at the round on equal points with David Trewern. Trewern’s double podium also gives him a healthy points boost, and the battle looks set to continue throughout the season.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. Two cars in the 488 Challenge Evo class proved to be more than enough to create thrilling racing once again on Sunday. Jarrod Ferrari (Barbagallo Ferrari) got away to a quick start in the midfield after qualifying an impressive seventh overall. After a focused 30 minutes he was clear of Michel Stephan (Ferrari Sydney) to secure class victory and a remarkable fifth overall. Stephan also drove a strong race, mixing in the midfield overall and earning his second place in class trophy.

The stage is set for an enthralling Round 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park in four weeks’ time, on 2-4 May.