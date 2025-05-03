Gittany and Cheng shine under the Sydney lights of the Ferrari Challenge Australasia

Sydney 03 May 2025

It was an exciting experience for Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia for its third round at Sydney Motorsport Park highlighted by one of the country’s premier facilities and the opportunity to race under lights. Unlike during practice, the rain stayed away enabling the drivers to achieve their best laps of the weekend during Qualifying 1 ahead of the opening race at night.

Just as it has been at the previous two rounds, Antoine Gittany (Ferrari Sydney) once again proved the class of the field by scoring pole and the opening race victory. Gittany was the sole driver to lap in the 1’29” bracket, with Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) the next best at a 1’ 30”588.

Trofeo Pirelli. It was a class drive from start to finish from Gittany as he built an advantage early to take a comfortable victory under the Sydney lights. The track conditions changed significantly due to the cool night air allowing the drivers to get close to their qualifying times, with Gittany setting the lap record at a 1’ 31”650. Second was Jim Pollicina (Ferrari Sydney) in a solid performance ahead of Cameron Campbell (Ferrari Richmond), who traded lap times throughout the race. Mark Hudders (Ferrari Sydney) was pursuing Campbell for the final step of the podium halfway through the race, but a spin exiting Turn 2 dropped him out of contention as he recovered to take fourth.

Coppa Shell. Just like Gittany in Trofeo Pirelli, Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) continues to hold sway in Coppa Shell after converting pole to class victory in Sydney. Cheng led the way throughout the race from Japanese driver Norikazu Shibata (Cornes Osaka), who proved a surprise packet to be right on the pace and will be one to watch in Race 2.

David Trewern (Ferrari Gold Coast) battled early with Masahiro Taguchi (Ferrari Brisbane) and Tony Baildon (Ferrari Brisbane), but was able to outlast the duo to secure the final step on the podium.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. It was Michel Stephan (Ferrari Sydney) scoring the Trofeo Pirelli 488 victory, which was quite a bit more comfortable than his similar success at Phillip Island. Stephan led the way from Japanese drivers Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) and Hiroyuki Katayama (Cornes Osaka), who both battled hard for the remaining spots on the podium.

Programme. Action continues for Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia at Sydney Motorsport Park, Sunday 4 May, beginning with Qualifying 2 at 9:55 ahead of Race 2 at 3:45 (local time).