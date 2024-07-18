Fourth round of Ferrari Challenge UK at Donington

The penultimate round of the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK race series resumes this weekend at historic English racing circuit of Donington Park, famed as the oldest UK motorsport circuit still in operation. Donington plays host to the season’s fifth and penultimate leg of the series before its final act, scheduled for 13-15 September at Silverstone.

In Trofeo Pirelli, the battle for the championship lead has reached fever pitch between Charles Hurst duo Andrew Morrow and Gilbert Yates. Yates has impressed with his quick qualifying performances and consistent race pace as he battles to dethrone reigning champion Morrow. The pair are currently tied on 69 points each in the driver championship.

In Coppa Shell, Ferrari Challenge debutant Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) continues his charge up the table following a double victory in the last round at Snetterton. Dewhirst’s excellent form has seen him rapidly close the gap to championship leader Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon), who currently sits 11 points ahead of his fellow Dick Lovett stablemate on 88 points.

Saturday’s programme includes free practice from 9.00 to 9.40 a.m. and from 10.50 to 11.30 a.m. Qualifying takes place from 12.35 to 1.05 p.m. to determine the starting grid for Race-1, which will begin at 3.30 p.m. The second qualifying session will be held on Sunday from 10.30 to 11.00 a.m., with the green flag for Race-2 at 2.30 p.m.

All times are local.