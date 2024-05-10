Four 499P Modificata models on track in the United States

An intense Ferrari programme gets underway in the United States, focusing on numerous client-orientated track activities over a two-week period. The schedule commences with the fourth round of Sport Prototipi Clienti, taking place on California’s Sonoma track from 12-13 May, with the participation of four models of the 499P Modificata, a car derived from the winning Ferrari from 2023’s 24 Hours of Le Mans – a strictly limited series for non-competitive events on the track.

The same cars will be back in California from 17 to 19 May, but this time at the Laguna Seca track, as part of a weekend that also includes the second leg of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America and the Ferrari Racing Days festivities.

The busy calendar also features F1 Clienti and XX Programme activities, with the latter including 14 cars that are not homologated for road use, aimed exclusively for non-competitive, on-track events. The most-represented model, with eight cars, will be the Ferrari FXX-K Evo, powered by a 6.2-litre V12 engine and an electric power unit capable of delivering a total of 1050 hp (772 kW) with a maximum torque of 900 Nm. Also on the entry list are the FXX K, the 599XX and the FXX Evo.