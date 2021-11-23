The excitement of the 2021 Coppa Shell World Champions

From nought to a hundred, you could say, to stay on topic. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) emphasised this after his impressive double win at Mugello with the 2021 Coppa Shell Europe and Finali Mondiali titles.

“It’s great, the 2021 Coppa Shell Europe and the Finali Mondiali. I still can’t believe it, an incredible one-two. I had never won the championship, let alone the Finali, yet together with my team, in two days, we took both titles”.

