Fleming and Sartingen win Race-1 at Misano

Coppa Shell. Axel Sartingen won after starting from pole position with the best qualifying time of 1’36”799. He defended his lead throughout an exciting 30-minute race that featured the entry of two Safety Cars following several collisions from which the drivers emerged unscathed. The first, shortly after the start, ended the races of Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT), Christian Herdt-Wipper (Emil Frey) and Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), who had started from the front row. At the restart, Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) set off in direct pursuit of the German, while behind him, Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) recovered eight positions from the grid to take third place.

The trio stretched their race lead, recompacted by another entry of the Safety Car to clear the track following a collision between Am class drivers. Despite Scheltema and Gostner’s attempts in the final stages, the positions remained the same until the chequered flag. The victory allows the Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing driver, who also received an additional point for the fastest lap, to stretch his lead in the overall standings to eight points ahead of Manuela Gostner and thirteen over Fons Scheltema.

The Am class event was just as spectacular, with some 63 passes. Kirk Baerwaldt emerged victorious, accompanied on the podium by Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) and Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing), third after a 25-second penalty imposed on Stefano Marazzi (Rossocorsa) following a collision while attempting to overtake. The day’s poleman “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich), seventh at the finish, also set the fastest lap time of 1’38”602.

Programme. On Sunday, 23 April, day two of the Ferrari Challenge at Misano includes Coppa Shell qualifying from 9 a.m., followed by Race-2 at 2 p.m., while the Trofeo Pirelli time trials start at 10.05 a.m. with the green flag at 3.15 p.m. (all times are local).