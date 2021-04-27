First thrills for XX Programme and F1 Clienti at Spielberg

Despite the cold weather and variable conditions, there was plenty of excitement for participants in the first XX Programmes and F1 Clienti test day at Spielberg.

Also home to the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, the track's unique characteristics offer drivers many interesting stretches, alternating between ups and downs, fast turns, and hairpin bends.

F1 Clienti. An F2007, an F2008 and a 2013 F138 took to the track in the free practice sessions for the historic single-seaters, coordinated by Maranello's F1 Clienti department. The drivers involved in Ferrari's non-competitive programmes benefited from the precious advice of Marc Gené and Oliver Beretta. They were on hand to help customers better understand the track and telemetry data.

XX Programme. Eight cars from the most exclusive of Ferrari's programmes were in action. The sound of Maranello's 12 cylinder engines resounded around the Austrian track, courtesy of three FXX-K Evos, four 599XX Evos and one 599XX.

Programme. The second day of private testing will end at 5:15 pm tomorrow.