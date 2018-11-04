04 novembre 2018

More than 30,000 people in the grandstands on the final day Monza, 4 November 2018 – More than 30,000 people flocked to the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza for the final day of Ferrari Finali Mondiali, where the world titles of the four classes of the Ferrari Challenge were assigned and a great show staged involving almost 100 Prancing Horse cars. More than 50,000 people attended the circuit over the four days of the event despite the rain that disrupted the first races of the weekend. The show. The last day of the Finali Mondiali saw the presence of Chief Executive Officer, Louis Camilleri, Managing Director of Gestione Sportiva, Maurizio Arrivabene, and Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, who presented the awards to the new Ferrari Challenge world champions and then attended the Attività Sportive GT track show. The show started with four F60s Formula 1 cars driven by Marc Gené, Giancarlo Fisichella, Andrea Bertolini and Davide Rigon, who then also took part in the GT Competizioni part of the show with the 488 GTEs competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 488 GT3s of the International GT Open and Pirelli World Challenge. The official standard-bearers were joined by the F1 Clienti single-seaters and the cars of the XX Programmes as well as members of the Ferrari Owners Club. As well as the fans, there were also members of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs and many Ferrari employees who came from Maranello. Fabienne’s fairy-tale. The Ferrari Challenge has written yet another page in a unique story, with its first ever woman champion. Fabienne Wohlwend triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli Am at the wheel of the 488 Challenge of Octane 126 for the best possible end to a season already full of satisfaction for the driver from Liechtenstein. The Trofeo Pirelli title went to the Dane Nicklas Nielsen after an exciting battle with home driver David Fumanelli, while the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am races were won respectively by Switzerland’s Christophe Hurni and Sweden’s Ingvar Mattsson. Nel paddock. On the final day, the paddock was literally invaded by fans and tifosi who got the chance to see the entire road range, as well as 40 legendary cars whose names are inextricably linked to the history of Monza and the new Ferrari 488 Pista Spider and Monza SP1 and SP2. For 10 lucky employees from Maranello there was also the unforgettable experience of a hot lap in a 488 GTB of the Corso Pilota alongside one of the Competizioni GT drivers.